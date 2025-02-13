Mariposa County preparing for incoming rainstorm

Wind, rain, and even possible thunderstorms are expected throughout Mariposa County as the latest winter storm rolls in.

Wind, rain, and even possible thunderstorms are expected throughout Mariposa County as the latest winter storm rolls in.

Wind, rain, and even possible thunderstorms are expected throughout Mariposa County as the latest winter storm rolls in.

Wind, rain, and even possible thunderstorms are expected throughout Mariposa County as the latest winter storm rolls in.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wind, rain, and even possible thunderstorms are expected throughout Mariposa County as the latest winter storm rolls in.

"Right now, our public works teams are out clearing culverts, clearing storm drains, so that we can ensure the proper flow of water and make sure that no debris gets caught up in these storm drains," said Mariposa County Public Information Officer Jeanne Haegele.

Crews at headquarters Wednesday mounted plows to brace for downed trees and possible rocks and boulders.

For people who live in the gold rush era town like Jacob Hawley, the expected storm is nothing new.

"A lot of us here in the mountains prepare by getting our generators ready to go, just in case there is a power outage," said resident, Jacob Hawley.

Others could grab bags and shovels to stock up on sand at the nearest free county location in case of possible flooding.

Hawley says the precipitation is much needed throughout the county.

"We need it up here as well, we want to make sure that things don't just get dried out so quickly. Then we go to those low humidity levels, that's when you see fire that comes into an area which is pretty consistent," said Hawley.

Last July, the French fire destroyed four homes and seven outbuildings.

Skyview 30 video shows just how close the flames came to Mariposa and now that same area is keeping teams on edge.

"Right now we are looking at moderate risk on Thursday when the rain is the heaviest for the French fire burn scar area. So we have crews on standby, equipment on standby, ready if there are any impacts from that rain," said Haegle.

And as they get roadway signs ready, officials say to stay in the know to keep Mariposa strong.

"For residents, the most important thing is being vigilant and (being) sure that you are aware of the conditions that are going on with the weather," said Haegele.

One way to stay up to date is by signing up for the county's emergency alerts on their website.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.