Mariposa stays busy as locals prepare for rain

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Life doesn't slow down for the rain in Mariposa downtown was as busy as ever Tuesday afternoon.

Even as people went about their normal day they stayed prepared for any impacts the wet weather may bring.

"Wood to burn, propane for your furnace and heat, and groceries just to stay fed," said Alec Thomas, Mariposa Local.

As locals prepare, they're still keeping an eye on some areas in particular.

"I know inclement weather like this can cause a lot of problems, especially for people that have been affected by like you know the French Fire or even the Oak Fire still, but mainly the French Fire our biggest fear is the landslides and mudslides," said Thomas.

In a statement, a county spokesperson said that The French Fire burn scar remains at a medium to high risk of debris flows should trigger points be met.

Even with concerns locals are grateful to see the rain.

"I'm just worried about how little we've had rain this year, that's what worries me," said Dianna Stockwell, Mariposa Local.

The rain does raise concerns for Highway Patrol officers they want you to take it slow, give yourself extra time, make sure your car is in good working order, and pay attention to any standing water.

"If you start hydroplaning obviously let off the brakes, go in the direction you want to go," said Ofc. Javier Ruvalcaba, CHP. "But remember hydroplaning happens in low standing water so that's why the tires are so important."

PG &E says they have crews stationed in areas they expect to experience the most severe weather particularly in higher elevations.

"Especially areas that have more dense vegetation with the windspeeds that are expected to come through there's always that risk of trees and tree limbs getting into power lines things of that nature," said Jeff Smith, PG &E spokesperson.

With back-to-back storms anticipated this week Jeff Smith with PG &E said the ground saturation could make it easier for trees to be knocked down with lower wind speeds.

Whether you're staying home or traveling stay prepared by making suRe your phone is charged, stock up on water, and carry emergency kits with a blanket and warm clothes in your vehicle.

