Marjaree Mason Center introduces new donation partnership

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can take action and get an early start on your spring cleaning by donating your items to the Marjaree Mason Center.

The non-profit is making it easier than ever to clean up your space and give back to the community.

The center is partnering with Just Porch It to pick up your unwanted clothes and shoes, free of charge.

Just gather your unwanted items, bag it up and place it on your porch and schedule a pick up.

You can fill the form on their website and schedule a pickup date and time by visiting their website.