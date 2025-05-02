May Day march winds across North Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- May Day demonstrations across the country drew crowds on Thursday, including in Fresno.

The movement, often associated with labor rights, is taking on different meanings this year. Many are attending rallies to protest the Trump Administration's immigration policies.

The May Day march in Fresno, hosted by the May 1st Coalition, will take a route that will wind past River Park, the Mexican consulate, a Walmart, and a Tesla showroom, the last stop meant to show frustrations with the White House.

It will start at Blackstone and Alluvial, travel down Alluvial, Ingram, and Herndon, before ending at Herndon and Palm.

May 1st is International Workers' Day. This year, local organizers say they are fighting for workers' rights, social dignity, and this year, there is a special focus on showing solidarity with the working immigrant families of the Central Valley.

Many in the community say they are fearful of mass deportations promised by President Trump.

The march on Thursday is meant to turn that fear into action and organization, calling for the stop of criminalization of immigrants and family separation.

Right now, the protest has remained peaceful, and organizers say they plan to keep it that way.

