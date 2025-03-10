The memory of the young scholar in Sanger will help other students advance their education.

Memorial scholarship set up in honor of Sanger High School student killed in crash

A new scholarship will honor the memory of a Sanger High School student who died in a crash last month near campus.

A new scholarship will honor the memory of a Sanger High School student who died in a crash last month near campus.

A new scholarship will honor the memory of a Sanger High School student who died in a crash last month near campus.

A new scholarship will honor the memory of a Sanger High School student who died in a crash last month near campus.

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new scholarship will honor the memory of a Sanger High School student who died in a crash last month near campus.

The Sanger High School Foundation is starting the Hubert Hsu Memorial Scholarship.

"I think in working with the family this is going to be a really great way to memorialize him," said Sanger High School Principal Kristin Coronado.

The 17-year-old died after a vehicle struck him and his friend Bethany Ray while crossing the road at Bethel and Almond avenues late last month.

Hubert Hsu (right) working on a project with a student.

Officials say Bethany is still recovering from the crash.

Coronado says Hsu was a shining star in and outside the classroom, participating in extracurricular activities like NASA HUNCH.

"He was very involved in robotics and then also a lot of AP classes," said Coronado.

"So, he was really impactful on our campus."

Hsu's father told Action News he had just completed his MIT interview and was looking forward to his Harvard interview.

All of this was tragically cut short.

The City of Sanger is continuing a push to improve safety in the area with proposed traffic signals.

"We started the project in '23. We've received all the right-of-way documents now," said Sanger City Manager Nathan Olson.

"So, we're just waiting on the authorization to construct from Caltrans and we'll start the project.

Olson says the project of adding the lights is expected to be complete by sometime this summer.

In the meantime, he is reminding everyone to pay close attention to their surroundings.

Hubert Hsu sitting down to work on a computer. (Photo: Joseph Hsu)

"Safety is everyone's responsibility. So, whether you're a pedestrian or in a car just make sure you're paying attention," said Olson.

Everyone is now focused on ensuring that Hsu is never forgotten.

"I think it's very important that we make sure that we have plenty of funds for this so that Hubert's name will forever be recognized," said Coronado.

Sanger High and Sanger West seniors are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

How To Donate To The Hubert Hsu Memorial Scholarship:

GoFundMe:

A GoFundMe has been set up in memory of Hsu.

His father says that money will also go toward the scholarship.

Other Ways To Donate:

Cash and credit donations to help fund the scholarship will also be accepted in the Sanger High Student Center. For more information, call (559) 524-7244.

Checks can be made to "Sanger High School Foundation" and mailed to the school.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.