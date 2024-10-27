Six men injured following shooting in downtown Fresno, police say

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting involving six injured men.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting involving six injured men.

Police responded to the area of Amador and L Streets in downtown Fresno after 9:00 p.m.

Officers found two people who had been shot at the scene.

Four victims later arrived at Community Regional Medical Center on their own.

All victims are men; one is in his 20s, and the others are between 15 and 17 years old.

All of them are expected to recover.

There is no suspect information at this time, but you are encouraged to contact the police if you have any information.