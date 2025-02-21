Lyle and Erik Menendez spoke about life in prison on TMZ's "2 Angry Men" podcast.

Menendez brothers say they faced violence and bullying in prison

Lyle and Erik Menendez are serving life sentences after being convicted of murder in their parents' deaths. They called TMZ's "2 Angry Men" podcast as they await a resentencing hearing next month.

LOS ANGELES -- The Menendez brothers are speaking out about life in prison amid their fight for freedom, saying they have faced violence and bullying.

Lyle and Erik Menendez called TMZ's "2 Angry Men" podcast, hosted by Harvey Levin and their defense attorney Mark Geragos.

The brothers are serving life sentences after being convicted of murder in their parents' deaths. At one point, Erik described the terror behind bars.

Erik Menendez: "I faced a lot of bullying and trauma ... it was a dangerous environment."

Levin: "What happened to you?"

Erik Menendez: "I was picked on, bullied violently, and it was traumatic, and it was continual. You know, there's things that a lot of inmates in prison go through when they're not part of a gang structure."

He said he didn't fight back.

"I'm not going to fight back. I'm not going to, you know, engage others, and I had no one really to really to turn to for help," he said.

The brothers served 21 years of their sentences in separate prisons. Erik also described how he felt when he learned his brother Lyle had been violently attacked.

"I was told Lyle just got assaulted and got his jaw broken, and it was ... I'm thinking, 'He's over there. I'm going through this over here, and at least we could protect each other, maybe, if we were together,'" he said.

The brothers face a critical hearing next month when a judge will decide whether they should be resentenced for the murders.

Last month, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman met with the Menendez brothers' relatives, but said he was still reviewing the facts in the case and hasn't yet decided if he's in support of the brothers' bid for freedom.

ABC News' Matt Gutman contributed to this report.

