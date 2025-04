Merced College hosts 'State of the College' address

This is the first time the event has been held at the new permanent Los Banos campus.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced College's annual "State of the College" address was delivered from its Los Banos Campus for the first time on Monday.

College President Chris Vitelli shared highlights from the past year with a focus on academic innovation, student support and community partnerships.

The event also included the presentation of the President's Medallion to Larry and Georgeann Anderson, whose donation of 125 acres in 2001 paved the way for the permanent Los Banos Campus.