Merced College unveils new virtual reality lab

The VR learning lab is the first of its kind in the state and includes a free-roam pod and an immersive classroom experience.

MERCED COLLEGE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced College is implementing innovative technology to bring students a new level of learning.

The new virtual reality "learning lab" was unveiled at the campus Wednesday night.

School officials say faculty from Arizona State University designed the curriculum and, Dreamscape Learn produced the images to create the interactive space.

Merced College says biology students will have the opportunity to use the space this Fall.

The students will be put into unfamiliar scenarios, where they can use their previous knowledge to better understand and stay engaged in the material.

Several grants made this project possible.

A public ribbon-cutting will be held at noon on Friday.

Everyone is welcome attend and walk through the space.