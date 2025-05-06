Merced County Courthouse Museum celebrates 150th birthday

The courthouse itself is also undergoing a remodel. If all goes well, construction should be complete by April of 2026.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a little bit of research, the Merced County Courthouse Museum is celebrating its real 150th birthday.

A brand new plaque updates the dedication date of the historic building to May 5, 1875.

On that day, 150 years ago, the Merced County seat was moved from its original location in Snelling to its current location in Merced.

Sarah Lim, the director of the Merced County Courthouse Museum, says historians found that over the course of time, there was a little bit of a mix-up on the date the actual change took place.

If all goes well, construction should be complete by April of 2026.