Million dollar assessment project aims to help protect trees in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major effort is underway to protect the trees in Hanford while planting seeds for future generations.

For the first time in Hanford's 134-year history, a major million-dollar tree assessment project will take place.

Through mid-July, inspectors will look at the city's 20,000 trees,

Some are nearly a century old.

"We are looking for tree species, tree size, and the health of the tree," said Hanford Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert.

Action News was there last fall when the Urban and Community Forestry Grant was celebrated.

Supporters say climate justice is at the root of the project.

U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore says shaded areas are about 10-15 degrees cooler than in direct sun.

Plus, trees have been proven to improve overall health and quality of life.

"They capture carbon, they remove air and water pollution," said Chief Moore..

Grant funding will cover the tree inventory project, which will help identify communities that could use more greenery.

"It's of great importance to know if there is tree equity. Do we have trees equally distributed throughout the community? Do we have healthy trees?" Albert asked.

In the next two years, the city and locals will plant 600 new trees of multiple varieties.

"There is a new species of Mexican oaks that are very drought tolerant. They do well on our soil and with the water we have," said Albert.

Not only beautifying the city, but also spreading the health benefits that trees bring.

"Trees benefit the community in many, many ways. Number one, air pollution, they actually filter the air pollution, as we all know. In the valley, the air pollution is pretty tough. They also provide oxygen and are really important in the summertime and shade."

Also investing from the ground up, for generations to come.

"We are really planting seeds for the future generations," said Albert.

