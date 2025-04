Miss Kings County pageant winner passes away at 19

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community is mourning the death of this year's Miss Kings County pageant winner.

The organization announced that Emily Carpenter died this week.

She was diagnosed with cancer when she was in the fourth grade.

Emily fought the disease throughout her life and beat cancer three times.

She even created her own non-profit called ''Golden Positivity.''

She established it to help others battling childhood cancers.

Emily was just 19 years old.