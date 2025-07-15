Missing hiker in Sequoia National Park found dead

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- A hiker who was reported missing in Sequoia National Park has been found dead.

36-year-old Drew Hall from Visalia separated from his group on Saturday, with plans to meet up later.

After he didn't return, family members reported him missing that evening.

Park rangers and other agencies began their search Sunday morning.

His body was found that afternoon below Sawtooth Peak.

A GoFundMe page states he was a Golden West High School basketball coach.

He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Officials with Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks say this is the fifth death to occur within the parks this year.

