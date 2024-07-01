New evacuation warnings in effect for Basin Fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- New evacuation warnings are in effect for the Basin Fire burning in the Fresno County mountains.

The areas impacted include Zones K61 and K76, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The blaze burning in the Sierra National Forest is north of Pine Flat Lake and south of Shaver Lake and Wishon Reservoir.

The blaze has charred nearly 12,000 acres, with no containment.

That containment is expected to improve in the coming days with nearly 700 firefighters helping from across the country, and 100 more expected to make their way to the area.

"We need to make sure that the line is able to hold fire when it's tested with winds or things like the heat that we're gonna have in here next week," U.S. Forest Service spokesman Mike Lindberry said.

Meteorologists say temperatures are expected to reach 108 on Tuesday, making the fire tough to battle.

"We can fight fire for a few days and we can do everything we can to stay hydrated, but it's real easy to get behind the curve, so we're going to keep our firefighters hydrated," Lindberry said.

People in the area need to be alert to the possibility of low visibility in the mountains and poor air quality conditions.

With summer in full effect and the Fourth of July around the corner, fire officials encourage people to stay up to date on evacuation warnings and orders for the area.