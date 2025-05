Motorcyclist dies after crashing into power pole in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a motorcycle crash in Tulare County.

It happened just before 3 pm Tuesday on Road 68 and Avenue 268.

The California Highway Patrol says the man was driving a Harley-Davidson Tri-Glide south on Road 68 when he went onto the shoulder and crashed into a power pole.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Officers say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The motorcycle rider has not been identified.