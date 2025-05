Motorcyclist hit and killed by suspected DUI driver in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist is dead after he was hit by a suspected DUI driver in Merced.

Police responded to the collision just before 5 p.m. Saturday in the area of Olive Avenue and G Street.

Officers say a man around 30 years old was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a driver under the influence.

Merced Police say a woman from Texas was driving the vehicle. No additional information on the suspect was provided.