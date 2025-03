Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with truck in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash in Clovis on Friday night.

The collision happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Ashlan and Villa.

Clovis police say a truck was also involved in the crash.

The man riding the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene and is cooperating with officers.