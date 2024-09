Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers are working to figure out what led to a collision involving a motorcycle in Visalia.

It happened just before 7:30 pm Monday on Court Street and Riggin Avenue.

Police say a motorcycle was heading east on Riggin when the rider collided with an SUV at Court Street.

The cyclist was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No one else was injured in the crash.