Mountain Mike's offering special deal for National Pi Day

March 14th, or 3/14 is known as National Pi Day.

March 14th, or 3/14 is known as National Pi Day.

March 14th, or 3/14 is known as National Pi Day.

March 14th, or 3/14 is known as National Pi Day.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- March 14th, or 3/14 is known as National Pi Day.

To celebrate, Mountain Mike's is offering a special deal on Friday.

Mountain Rewards members can enjoy a free mini pizza with the purchase of a 20-ounce bottled beverage.