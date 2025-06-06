LIVE: Multiple people detained amid ICE raids across Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- Immigration enforcement agents were spotted at two separate locations in Los Angeles Friday morning, including a Home Depot store in the Westlake District.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed Department of Homeland Security agents escorting men in handcuffs outside the store on Wilshire Boulevard.

A witness, who spoke with our sister station KABC, outside the store said several people, including men and women, some of whom are street food vendors, were detained.

"We're a little scared," said the witness in Spanish.

Meanwhile, FBI agents were also spotted outside the Ambiance store near 9th Street and Towne Avenue in the Fashion District. Dozens of people were seen gathered outside the store.

A senior DHS spokesperson sent KABC a statement Friday, but did not directly address the investigations at both locations.

The statement said in part, "ICE is now following the law and placing these illegal aliens in expedited removal, as they always should have been."

"If they have a valid credible fear claim, they will continue in immigration proceedings, but if no valid claim is found, aliens will be subject to a swift deportation."

This comes as the advocacy group League of United Latin American Citizens calls for an investigation after reports surfaced of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding families in detention at a federal building in downtown L.A.

Images shared by LULAC showed several people being detained by authorities.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.