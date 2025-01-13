Multiple people rescued during fire at Dinuba apartment building

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple people have been displaced following a fire at an apartment building in Dinuba.

The flames broke out at the building on Tulare near J streets just before 1 am Monday.

Officials say it started on the second floor. Five units had water and smoke damage.

Fire crews had to rescue six people from windows. Eight people were treated for smoke inhalation and released on scene.

One firefighter also had smoke inhalation, but is expected to be okay.

Four businesses below the apartments sustained water damage.

The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.