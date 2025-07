New affordable housing complex opens in Firebaugh

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Housing Authority is celebrating the completion of its newest affordable housing project in Firebaugh.

Thursday was the grand opening of La Joya Commons.

Following four years of planning and development, the Housing Authority was able to double the size of a development where farm worker housing once stood.

The family development will now feature 68 units.

The Housing Authority is now anticipating projects in San Joaquin, Parlier and Orange Cove.