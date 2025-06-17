New affordable housing development for youth opens in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's first youth-focused affordable housing development is ready for move-in.

Sierra Crossing off Sierra and Polk in northwest Fresno is open.

The city partnered with Valley Teen Ranch to bring the project to life.

"This is going to have an impact on every single person that lives here, not just for the moment they are here, but it's also going to be for generations that follow them," said Andrea Evans, CEO of Valley Teen Ranch.

The community will not only offer young people and families a place to sleep, but will also provide job training, life skills mentorship, and mental health care.

The 96 units have a kitchen, bathroom, and living space. It was funded through the state, which contributed $21 million, and the city, which provided $2.8 million.

It's the latest effort in a broader goal to fight the housing crisis in Fresno.

"This year, we'll have 800 affordable housing units in our city, and by next year, 1,600 affordable housing units in our city, and I think that's something we should all be proud of as a community," said Dyer.

Sierra Crossing will mostly focus on helping people ages 18 to 25.

"When these youth age out of the foster care system, oftentimes they have nowhere to go unless they have a support system in place that they need, and oftentimes they end up on the streets of Fresno and on a path of chronic homelessness," said Dyer.

Each apartment is a symbol of something greater.

"While I say beds are just something small, what it does is it tells them we see them, we support them, and they're welcomed home," said Evans.

People will start moving into Sierra Crossing on July 1.

