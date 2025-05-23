Valley Children's Hospital says it hopes to share more stories of children living with different kinds of medical conditions.

New book hopes to empower kids who are diagnosed with epilepsy

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- What started out as an idea is now an interactive book that allows kids to step into an adventure, while also teaching kids about epilepsy.

"When we think about what we can be doing to really and meaningfully support these kids with epilepsy, naturally to me, it's like, 'Well, let's help their friends and peers in class better understand what's happening." said Susie Harder, the author and Authorable CEO.

Room for Friends: A Story to Empower Kids with Epilepsy is a project that was over a year in the making. Valley Children's Hospital partnered with Authorable CEO and Harder to bring the idea to life.

"When I got to hand it to a student with epilepsy for the first time in-person, she looked at it, looked up at me teary-eyed and said, 'You made this book for me." said Harder.

As kids dive into the story, they become the main character and guide their friends through an escape-room adventure. They can solve clues and puzzles, while including their own experiences about what it's like living with epilepsy and its sudden seizures.

Caitlin Bernard-Vincent is the Epilepsy Program Manager at Valley Children's hospital.

"We wanted to give children an opportunity to have a safe space to be able to talk about what it's like for them, and break down some of these barriers at the same time," said Bernard-Vincent.

Kids can earn their badges by learning more about epilepsy, and how to better support their peers. The book looks to increase awareness and clear up any myths or misconceptions connected to the neurological disorder.

"The goal and the hope is for one child from this classroom to go home and teach their parents about what they've learned," said Bernard-Vincent.

This is the first book in the Room for Friends series. Valley Children's Hospital says it hopes to share more stories of children living with different kinds of medical conditions.

"At the end of the day, it's really about showing up for people, even if you don't fully understand their past experiences and what they're bringing into that room right then," said Harder. "Can you be understanding and show up for them."

Because there's always room for friends.

