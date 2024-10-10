Papas the Loaded Baked Potato Company also offers breakfast and churros made by hand.

New business serving up loaded baked potatoes in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new South Valley restaurant serving up loaded potatoes in about a dozen different ways.

Thursday marked the official ribbon cutting ceremony for Papas the Loaded Baked Potato Company.

The brick-and-mortar restaurant is located on Olive Avenue near Lotas Street in Porterville.

The menu includes a variety of baked potatoes topped with birria to chili Verde and even Hot Cheetos.

The owner says there's something for everybody.

"You're not going to regret coming here, for sure. it's totally different," said Oman Amgana, the owner of the business.

"We don't just specialize in that we have our tacos are totally different from the meat made outside on the mesquite, to the yellow corn tortilla, to the guacamole salsas. It's totally different "

Papas the Loaded Baked Potato Company also offers breakfast and churros made by hand.

You can follow the business onInstagram and Facebook.