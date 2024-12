New children's playground "Kids Empire" opens in Fresno's River Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new place for children to have fun in North Fresno.

Kids Empire opened its River Park location this morning.

It's located at the former IMAX across from Barrelhouse.

It features an indoor playground, mazes, a dance floor, arcade games and more.

This is Kid Empire's second location in Fresno County.

The first location opened in Clovis earlier this year.