New Corcoran homes remain empty as struggle over power continues

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fox Run Community in Corcoran, CA is still sitting empty months after families were expecting to move in.

The struggle to turn power on continues in the tight knit town's latest housing development.

Major Developer D.R. Horton built over 40 brand new homes and they are ready to move in.

BUT, PG &E has yet to secure easements, or agreements to set up power lines.

"We're now on that 3rd attempt of trying to negotiate with a different series of private property owners," said PG &E spokesperson, Jeff Smith.

The community is landlocked... meaning private property surrounds the development.

"But the thing that's critically important here is this was all explained many years ago, when this 1st started well over 2 years ago to the developer that this was a risky situation," says Jeff.

As of Thursday afternoon, the developers had not responded to our request for comment.

"No one's gonna build a development like this and say, 'Okay, we are done now we can build energy. And I know that's the PG &E statement but it's an outright lie and I have no problem saying that PG &E is lying," said Kings County Supervisor Richard Valle.

Richard Valle believes PG &E is just not doing enough.

"P &GE just needs to do their job, go negotiate with the landowners and get their power turned on.. We are talking about three wires," said Valle.

PG &E has said it is doing everything it can and questioned if the developer shared the risks with prospective buyers.

For the affected families, the empty homes now feel like empty promises.

"It's unfortunate for these families, and it's unfortunate because they don't care who's at fault. These families just want these companies to make it right for them and give them their keys," explaind Corcoran realtor Reina Madrid.

People we spoke with say they will continue pushing to get families into these homes as quickly as possible.

Seventeen homes were under contract, which cost each homebuyer $2,500 to secure.

Since the power struggle, at least four of those families have had to cancel their agreement.

Everyone involved, including the developer and power company have acknowledged the inconvenience for the families involved.

Both PG &E and D.R. Horton have mentioned in recent and past statements that they plan to continue working towards securing power for families.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.