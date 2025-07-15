New cutting edge addiction treatment technology available in the Central Valley

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- New technology and artificial intelligence might be the answer to improved addiction recovery.

OpiAid is a first-of-its-kind device that helps care providers determine the best approach for a patient.

"It monitors everything during the day, during the evening, monitors their sleep," said Dino Miliotis, the national spokesperson and top investor of OpiAid.

The device is a watch. Every five minutes it collects data and sends it straight to the care team through this dashboard.

It picks up on symptoms associated with addiction recovery, which are often difficult for patients to put into words themselves.

"We're able to look at and distinguish between anxiety, depression and withdrawal. It can actually measure the level of withdrawal," said Miliotis.

Miliotis is in recovery himself. He says OpiAid can improve the way addiction is treated.

"Still in the recovery community, the gold standard is still something we've followed for the last 40 years, it's time to change," said Miliotis.

New Perceptions North, a treatment center in Hanford founded by Flindt Andersen, was the first to start using OpiAid.

"People are looking for answers, they're looking for solutions. And although this is not a fix-all to somebody's addiction, it is an enormous tool in getting people the help they need in real time," said Andersen.

Both men say they hope to see OpiAid help millions of people in recovery and are proud of its ties to the Central Valley.

