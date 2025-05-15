New details in arrest of Fresno Unified substitute teacher on sex charges

Investigators say they have discovered a second victim in Visalia and fear there may be more.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There are new details following the arrest of a Fresno Unified substitute teacher on sex charges.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office arrested 43-year-old Carlos Gonzalez on Tuesday on several charges, including attempting to meet a minor for sexual activities.

On Wednesday, detectives learned Gonzalez was contacting a 14-year-old girl online two weeks ago.

Authorities say he was trying to meet the child this week.

Fresno Unified says Gonzalez has been blocked from its system after learning of the allegations.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact authorities or Valley Crime Stoppers.