New exhibit at Fresno State explores significance of Ramadan

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new exhibit at Fresno State explores the significance of the holy month of Ramadan while encouraging interfaith understanding.

"Beyond Ramadan: The Heart of Fasting" is now on display at the university library.

The free exhibit highlights the values of fasting, prayer, reflection and charity that define the holiest month in Islam.

This is the very first time a Ramadan exhibit has been displayed at Fresno State.

If you would like to visit, the exhibit is located on the second-floor North Wing Concourse and runs through March 27.

