New Golden Corral opens in northwest Fresno

A new Golden Corral Buffet and Grill restaurant is now open to customers in northwest Fresno.

A new Golden Corral Buffet and Grill restaurant is now open to customers in northwest Fresno.

A new Golden Corral Buffet and Grill restaurant is now open to customers in northwest Fresno.

A new Golden Corral Buffet and Grill restaurant is now open to customers in northwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new Golden Corral Buffet and Grill restaurant is now open to customers in northwest Fresno.

It's located off Shaw and Marty.

The chain is known for its endless buffets and home-style favorites like sirloin steaks.

The restaurant also offers to-go boxes, so if you don't like cooking or just need a few side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal, this may be an option.