New horror movie 'Drive Back' filmed on roads in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local filmmaker is getting into the Halloween spirit with a spooky film that was shot right here in Central California.

Cody Ashford is making his directorial debut with the new movie Drive Back.

The movie includes shots that were filmed near Oakhurst and Clovis.

In addition to directing, Ashford also spends his time teaching media and performing arts in Madera Unified.

You can check out a screening of Drive Back at Regal Cinemas Riverpark on November 7th, which will also include a Q &A.

The film will also be available to watch on Apple TV and Amazon Prime on November 8th.

Pre-orders are available now.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

