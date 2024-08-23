New improvements and virtual video options at Tulare County Superior Court

The Tulare County Superior Court has been working on several improvements as part of a five-year strategic plan to make the courthouse more accessible.

The Tulare County Superior Court has been working on several improvements as part of a five-year strategic plan to make the courthouse more accessible.

The Tulare County Superior Court has been working on several improvements as part of a five-year strategic plan to make the courthouse more accessible.

The Tulare County Superior Court has been working on several improvements as part of a five-year strategic plan to make the courthouse more accessible.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Superior Court in Tulare County has been working on several improvements as part of a five-year strategic plan to make the courthouse more accessible.

That includes online options like video calls, allowing anyone to access the court without leaving home.

The Tulare County Superior Court's executive officer, Stephanie Cameron, hopes people will take advantage of this new feature.

"Maybe cut down on foot traffic in the courthouse because sometimes it can be difficult to get here and to find parking and get through security, but they are still able to pay traffic fines, look up a court date, or talk with a clerk with the business that they need," says Stephanie.

Deanna Jasso, has been working behind the scenes to make the changes possible.

It's all part of their strategic plan to make the courthouse more accessible and distinctive.

This includes a rebranding process, which includes a new mission statement.

And a seal which is their new logo, "It gives our court a unique identity. We typically have used the state seal for the state of California so this kinda separates us as a judicial branch entity and allows us to have a unique identity," says Deanna.

The updates cost a few thousand dollars and mostly supported local businesses.

The court is also offering bilingual services at their wayfinding kiosks.

Deanna explains, "We have a high Spanish speaking population that we serve. So doing that in both languages is important, so those people who don't have English as a primary language can still come in and access those services that they need to access because they are important for everybody."

The courthouse team says it is focused on accessibility and plans to continue using technology to enhance its services in the future.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.