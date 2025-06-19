New Life Recovery holds Narcan education and awareness event

A Central Fresno rehabilitation facility is teaching community members about Narcan and how it works.

A Central Fresno rehabilitation facility is teaching community members about Narcan and how it works.

A Central Fresno rehabilitation facility is teaching community members about Narcan and how it works.

A Central Fresno rehabilitation facility is teaching community members about Narcan and how it works.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Saving lives, a dose at a time.

"Teaching people when and how to use Narcan is important because you may be in a situation where you have to bring somebody back to life," said Ben Milam, the co-founder of New Life Recovery.

In central Fresno, New Life Recovery on Broadway Street and Nevada Avenue, hosted its first-ever Narcan Education and Awareness event. The goal is to teach people about Narcan and how to use it.

"There's going to be Narcan training, there's going to be info on when to administer, all kinds of things," said Milam. "People are going to get certificates."

New Life Recovery brought in several community partners, including those from Community Medical Centers, American Ambulance, and the Zachary Horton Foundation.

Organizers also handed out the life-saving drug to those who came into the center.

Ben knows the power of this medication with Narcan having saved his life seven years ago.

"I overdosed on heroin and was brought back by Narcan," said Ben. "Interestingly enough it landed on Father's Day this year. Having three kids of my own, two of which were born after, it was a big reflection day for me."

Narcan also saved his brother Jason, after he experienced an overdose in March 2023. Jason is the the Director of Logistics at the treatment facility,

"I had just relapsed and bought fentanyl for the first time," said Jason. "Within one minute of hitting the drug, I turned a gray-ish blue color and collapsed to the floor."

Jason said it took several doses of the life-saving antidote to bring him back. By giving out the free Narcan kits, New Life Recovery hopes it can help save lives.

"It doesn't matter, if you have a family member that's using or you use," said Jason. "I think it's important that any and everybody has it."

The treatment facility plans to hold this event every year.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.