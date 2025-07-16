Drug deadlier than Fentanyl seized by DEA in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A deadly drug, Carfentanil, has reached the streets of Fresno.

"This is more than a be careful moment," said Flint Andersen, PAIN (Parents and Addicts in Need). "I haven't been waiting for Carfentanil to hit, but I know it's been coming, you know?"

Back in 2021, Action News first brought you warnings about the drug, including from Flindt Andersen, founder of Parents and Addicts in Need.

"It's used by veterinarians to put down three-ton elephants, large animals of all kinds and it is now on our streets," said Andersen in 2021.

"You have to talk to your children so they're armed with knowledge, they're armed with understanding, and they're ready," said Lisa Smittcamp, Fresno County District Attorney in 2021.

Almost four years after that story aired, federal officials say DEA agents seized a massive amount of the drug in Fresno July 4th weekend.

"24 pounds of carfentanil disguised as real prescription pills," said Pamela Bondi, U.S. Attorney General. "It was carfentanil in prescription pills to look like oxycodone. That should terrify every parent in this country."

The bust was part of a nationwide effort that comes as Customs and Border Patrol announced seizures of illicit drugs were up nearly 13 percent in June as compared to May.

Andersen said the seizure confirms his prediction from years ago and raises more concerns.

"You are still going to have and we as a society are still going to have the addiction problem," said Andersen. "And now the big question is, what do you do with that? Because we are not adequately capable of servicing all the addicts out there that need the help that they need."

He warned Narcan likely won't be effective in saving people if they overdose on the powerful drug.

"The treatment side is going to be worse, the withdrawal site is going to be worse," said Andersen. "The overdose rate is going to increase, because there's really nothing that somebody can stop an overdose from, especially when it comes to Carfentanil."

