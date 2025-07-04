New mural in Downtown Fresno highlighting industrial industry

Ideaworks partnered with the Fresno Arts Council to come up with the mural using Measure P funds.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You may have spotted a bright and detailed mural in Downtown Fresno.

The impressive art is on the Fresno Ideaworks building on H Street near San Joaquin Street.

The design was chosen from around 20 submissions.

Artist Michael Howe and his wife came up with the idea to spotlight the industrial industry.

Ideaworks is a maker-space that offers classes and supports local creators.

Many got the chance to see the mural up close, tour Ideaworks and learn about maker classes during Thursday night's Art Hop.