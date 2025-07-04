New mural in Downtown Fresno highlighting industrial industry

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You may have spotted a bright and detailed mural in Downtown Fresno.
The impressive art is on the Fresno Ideaworks building on H Street near San Joaquin Street.
Ideaworks partnered with the Fresno Arts Council to come up with the mural using Measure P funds.
The design was chosen from around 20 submissions.
Artist Michael Howe and his wife came up with the idea to spotlight the industrial industry.
Ideaworks is a maker-space that offers classes and supports local creators.
Many got the chance to see the mural up close, tour Ideaworks and learn about maker classes during Thursday night's Art Hop.