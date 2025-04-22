Drivers who run a red light or do not come to a complete stop before turning right on red will receive a reminder notice.

New red light cameras in Merced as part of traffic safety program

Two newly installed red light cameras have been activated in Merced. It's part of a traffic safety program to reduce reckless driving.

Two newly installed red light cameras have been activated in Merced. It's part of a traffic safety program to reduce reckless driving.

Two newly installed red light cameras have been activated in Merced. It's part of a traffic safety program to reduce reckless driving.

Two newly installed red light cameras have been activated in Merced. It's part of a traffic safety program to reduce reckless driving.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two newly installed red light cameras have been activated in Merced.

It's part of a traffic safety program to reduce reckless driving.

The pair of cameras is located at the intersection of 16th and R streets in Merced.

A 30-day warning period is now in place.

Starting April 21, drivers who run a red light or do not come to a complete stop before turning right on red will receive a reminder notice.

Starting in May, citations will be issued by mail.

