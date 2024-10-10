New restaurant serving Chinese and Japanese cuisine opens in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new restaurant serving up Chinese and Japanese cuisine is now open for business in Merced.
88 Bau Bau Dumpling and Ramen is located next to the Subway on G Street and Yosemite Avenue.
The menu features dim sum classics, hand-pulled noodles and crispy spring rolls.
Customers Action News spoke with say they're excited to have a new food option in the area.
"It's always good to have new business here in Merced 'cause it's growing. You got the college there so it's always good to have a new business restaurant here," said Jor Lee, a customer.
The restaurant is a chain with several other California locations including Dublin, Vallejo and Brentwood.
You can check out the menu by clicking here.