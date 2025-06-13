New study shows that measles vaccinations dropped in the U.S.

Measles vaccination rates have declined nationwide over the past five years, according to research from Johns Hopkins University.

Measles vaccination rates have declined nationwide over the past five years, according to research from Johns Hopkins University.

Measles vaccination rates have declined nationwide over the past five years, according to research from Johns Hopkins University.

Measles vaccination rates have declined nationwide over the past five years, according to research from Johns Hopkins University.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Recent data reveals a nationwide decline in measles vaccination rates over the past five years, according to a new study from Johns Hopkins University.

"When communities are not well protected, that makes them vulnerable to develop outbreaks," said Dr. Trinidad Solis, Deputy Health Officer with the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

The study looked at just over 2000 counties in the U.S. Of those analyzed, 78% reported a decline in vaccination rates. However, counties in four states, including California, saw an increase in county-level vaccination rates.

Action News checked in with Fresno County health leaders.

"Here in Fresno County, our vaccination rate is above that 95% threshold," said Dr. Solis. "It has been pretty stable at that level over the last few years."

So far in 2025, the U.S. has seen more than 1100 measles cases. Earlier this year, Fresno County reported two confirmed cases of the measles. Both individuals were unvaccinated.

"When we have measles cases here in the U.S., it's often because an individual who is unvaccinated, they travel abroad," said Dr. Solis. "They get infected and when they're infected, they're traveling back and may pass it to others in the community. We saw that earlier this year in Fresno County."

Dr. Solis says getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself.

"It's concerning because this disease is preventable," said Dr. Solis. "We've unfortunately had three deaths in the U.S. this year."

The CDC recommends that children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine. The first dose should be at 12 to 15 months old and the second at 4 to 6 years old.

Health experts warn, if vaccine rates continue to drop, measles could return to endemic levels in the U.S.

"In general, we have seen a lot more vaccine hesitancy around routine childhood vaccines," said Dr. Solis, "including the MMR vaccine in the last few years."

Doctors are urging families to make sure their child is up-to-date with their vaccines, especially with summer travel now getting underway.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.