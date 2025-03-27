New surgical equipment will allow for faster recovery at St. Agnes Medical Center

St. Agnes Medical Center has become the first hospital in the Central Valley to utilize the da Vinci 5 Surgical System.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Combining healthcare and technology.

"It clearly shows that we are leaders in cutting edge surgery and technology," said Dr. Abdul Harris, the Medical Director of Surgical Services. "The machine allows us to do a different variety of procedures for patients."

Dr. Harris sees how technology and medicine are working together to save lives.

"This is the evolution of a tool that we use in surgery to advance minimally invasive procedures on patients throughout the country," said Dr. Harris.

St. Agnes Medical Center received the da Vinci 5 surgical system earlier this month. On March 10, the DV 5 was used to operate on its first patient. Dr. Harris said the equipment will allow for improved efficiency.

"We can do cases that are fairly lengthy at times," said Dr. Harris, "that will provide our ability to be able to do the surgery with more ease and precision."

The surgical robot has four arms. One of the new features includes a first-of-its-kind force feedback technology, which reduces the amount of pressure on a portion of the body.

Dr. Harris explained how the DV 5 works.

"We have a system here, we call it the console and the surgeon sits over there," said Harris. "The staff help position and help arrange what's necessary here with the robot itself. There is a tower that is here with all of the functions and vitals that are necessary."

Dr. Harris has used the DV 5 on hernia repairs and the gallbladder, but it can be used on several different types of operations.

"So robotic surgery or minimally invasive surgery spans a very large concentration of specialties," said Dr. Harris, "including cardiothoracic surgery, general surgery, urology, gynecology."

With the DV 5, doctors say it will allow for a faster recovery process. Doctor Harris believes that with the new equipment, it continues to open up new possibilities for how surgical operations could look in the future.

