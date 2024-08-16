New tax documents show Valley Children's CEO's compensation decreased compared to 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Newly released tax documents reveal the year-to-year difference between Valley Children's CEO Todd Suntrapak's compensation.

Suntrapak's compensation decreased by $2 million from fiscal year 2021 to 2022.

Back in June, Valley Children's told Action News he was paid about $1.7 million in base pay, a $1 million bonus and $310,000 in health and retirement benefits, totaling $3 million in compensation.

The tax document Valley Children's Hospital released on Friday matches the numbers provided to Action News.

The image below is a page from Valley Children's Hospital's 990 tax form showing the hospital's executive's pay breakdown. The full 990 tax form can be found at the bottom of this story.

Suntrapak has been under scrutiny after various media reports revealed that his pay more than doubled from $2.1 million in 2019 to $5.5 million in 2020, the first year of the pandemic.

The following year, in 2021, Suntrapak earned $5.1 million in total compensation, which included $1.7 million in base pay. Due to a change in the hospital's bonus schedule, Suntrapak says he received two bonuses that year totaling $3.4 million.

Suntrapak also received a hefty incentive that year - a $5 million forgivable loan, which he used to purchase a $6.5 million home in Carmel.

Despite Valley Children's CEO Todd Suntrapak making less money, there's still controversy surrounding how much nurses are being paid at the facility.

According to IRS forms, Suntrapak's pay in 2021 was considerably more significant than the CEOs of 13 other larger children's hospitals in the United States.

"I don't choose what my compensation is," Suntrapak said in an exclusive interview with Action News anchor Graciela Moreno. "Our board determines what the appropriate compensation is for the CEO."

"It's really difficult to say 3.1 is high, is too high or too low. We can only say, this is lower than what the CEO used to make. and there must be a reason behind it, maybe it's adjustment for performance," said Dr. Bai.

Dr. Ge Bai is a professor at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, where she researches nonprofit hospitals for the Carey Business School. She says nonprofits receive tax subsidies on the local and federal levels from taxpayers, so the charitable mission of the nonprofit should also be considered.

"I think the views and opinions on CEO Compensation should also take into account that these are nonprofit organization CEO's. These are not 'for profit' corporations. So beside, beyond the extrinsic, the monetary motivations for the CEO's to do a good job. There should also be some intrinsic motivation," said Bai.

Suntrapak also came under fire by two Fresno city council members.

Garry Bredefeld and Miguel Arias have questioned whether money from public healthcare reimbursements like Medi-Cal was used to fund executive salaries.

The two Fresno council members also requested California State Attorney General Rob Bonta to open an investigation into Valley Children's Hospital.

After Friday's document release, Arias says that trust in Valley Children's Hospital is broken and still believes a state investigation should happen.

Many in the community have also expressed their opinions on social media. Some supported Suntrapak and the hospital, but others expressed disappointment, even accusing Valley Children's of using donations to pay top hospital salaries.

"We are always thankful for the investments that are made by the public in the work we do at Valley Children's, which is really about helping kids," Suntrapak said. "And as I said, most of those donations are restricted, and if there are any concerns in the future that a donor may have, they simply need to restrict that contribution, that gift, that investment."

According to the hospital, the annual Kids Day fundraiser, which ABC30 sponsored, generated $480,000 this year in restricted donations to be used by the hematology department.

The hospital has also had a 15-year partnership with Panda Express, which has raised $5.3 million, which is restricted to patient support programs.

While the hospital prides itself on its overall handling of the pandemic-including no staff layoffs, furloughs, or pay freezes-we have heard from some Valley Children's nurses who say their compensation has not measured up to that of nurses at other local hospitals.

In a statement provided to Action News, Valley Children's says it offers careers with good pay and strong benefits.

"Since June 2021, we have increased starting nurse pay by 33%. That's along with annual performance-based pay increases and a 60% increase in rates paid when they are asked to remain available for potential need. We consistently ensure that our care staff has all the equipment they need and that we maintain our facilities so we can provide the best care for patients."

Arias says the nurses have now filed a class action lawsuit against the hospital for wage theft.

"I was just at Valley Children's last week with my child and I can tell you talking to the nurses, they are in need of more nurses and more doctors," councilmember Arias said. "And that $60 million that they are providing a handful of executives for financial benefit to themselves and to the hospital -- that could be used to fund more nurses and doctors that are actually treating the patients that are coming through those doors."

