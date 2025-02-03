New trial begins for Erika Sandoval, accused of murdering officer ex-husband

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A jury was selected for the second trial of a woman accused of shooting and killing her ex-husband in 2015.

The first trial of Erika Sandoval ended in a hung jury back in 2019.

Monday was final jury selection and opening statements at the Tulare County Superior Court in Porterville.

Sandoval is accused of murdering Exeter Police Officer Daniel Green.

The Office of the District Attorney is seeking the death penalty in this case.

The trial resumes this Thursday.

