New video shows 8-year-old girl driving herself to Target

BEDFORD, Ohio -- Newly-released video shows the SUV driven by an 8-year-old girl, who took a solo trip to a Target in Ohio.

This situation could have turned out much worse.

The driver who captured this video in Bedford on Sunday morning said he spotted the SUV swerving and noticed the driver seemed small. So, he called 911.

Around the same time, the family reported the girl and the SUV missing.

Police found the 8-year-old safe in the Target store about 25 minutes from her house, after she was done shopping.

She told officers she had struck a mailbox while driving, but nothing else. Authorities did not say why she had decided to travel to the store or provide further details about her trip.

The girl is too young to be charged criminally, police said. It wasn't clear Monday if any charges would be filed in the matter, which remains under investigation.

