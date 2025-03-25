New website aims to alert Californians about use of certain pesticides

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Protecting against pesticides, a new site aims to alert Californians about the use of certain pesticides across the state.

The website, SprayDays California, notifies the public before restricted material pesticides are sprayed, including where and when the spraying is set to occur, what pesticides will be used and the potential health impacts.

Restricted material pesticides are pesticides that fall under California's strictest regulations, which includes requirements on where they can be used, who can use them and how they can be used.

This kind of notification is something activists say they've been fighting for over many years.

"It's a remarkable day today, I think we are celebrating this victory," said Gustavo Aguirre, The Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment. "Yes, we have a lot of work to do still, but just achieving this one is a great victory for our communities to better protect the health of all residents throughout California."

Growers must submit electronic notices of intent to use these types of pesticides.

The site provides information online or through text and email notifications 24 to 48 hours before the intended use, depending on the type of pesticide used on farms.

The database doesn't provide an exact location, but a one-square-mile area where the spraying will occur.

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation launched the site.

"Really excited to launch it and to continue to hear and engage with the community as the system rolls out and also use this as an opportunity to talk about how pesticides are regulated here in California," said Leia Bailey, Department of Pesticide Regulation.

One of those aspects supporters hope is refined is the precise locations where pesticides will be sprayed.

Information on pesticide applications will be available for four days following the scheduled date and time of the applications.

Click here if you would like to see potential spray areas in your area, sign up for notifications, or if you're a grower and want to know how this may impact how you file paperwork for pesticides.

