No domestic violence charges against Fresno police officer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney's office says a Fresno police officer will not be charged with domestic violence.

On Thursday, it was announced that a domestic violence charge would not be filed against 30-year-old Devin Franco due to insufficient evidence.

But he will face a charge for possession of a controlled substance.

It began with a 911 call from a female victim in February of 2024 requesting a welfare check.

Officers determined Franco had committed possible domestic violence crimes.

He was then arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on domestic violence and false imprisonment, along with misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and making harassing phone calls.

Franco was released after posting bond at that time.

He is scheduled to make his court appearance in October.