Northeast Fresno facility helping seniors fight loneliness

Social isolation is a major health concern nationwide, especially for older adults.

Social isolation is a major health concern nationwide, especially for older adults.

Social isolation is a major health concern nationwide, especially for older adults.

Social isolation is a major health concern nationwide, especially for older adults.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno resident Bill Copeland comes to the Oasis Adult Day Center in northeast Fresno just about every day.

"When I moved over here, my brother moved over here too," he said.

At the Day Center, Bill can enjoy a snack and drink in the morning and get active.

It's also a place where he can create connections and can have lively, stimulating conversations.

"I love to chat about different things, what's going on in sports and the news in general," Copeland said.

The Oasis Day Center, run by the Valley Caregiver Resource Center, is a program for older adults who are battling dementia or memory loss.

Executive Director Meghan Velasquez says its a journey that can often be lonely.

"Isolation is really prevalent as we age," she said. "Once you get a dementia diagnosis or you're caring for someone with dementia, it's even harder to battle that. It's hard for your loved one to get out and feel safe and comfortable."

According to the CDC, loneliness may impact older adults more than others.

In this space, participants can foster friendships with others who might be going through a similar situation.

It can also give caregivers relief.

In 2023, the California Department of Aging surveyed 17,700 older adults.

Forty percent said loneliness or isolation was a problem.

Another 43% reported feeling depressed.

Susan DeMarois, the Director of the Department of Aging, says one in four older adults are living alone.

That's why resources like Valley Caregiver Resource Center are vital.

"If it's something you are on the fence about, I would encourage you pay a visit," DeMarois said.

Right now, the day center is expanding its walls to make its current center bigger.

The City of Fresno also taking action by allocating $50,000 for the facility.

"I know a lot of people across Fresno don't have the means or resources to care for the elder generation, and that's a real struggle," says Fresno City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell.

State leaders say there are many programs like the Oasis Day Center around California designed for older adults.

For more information about the resources available to support older adults and caregivers, including resources that can help reduce loneliness, visit the California Department of Aging's website.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, X and Instagram.