Oakhill Wine + Bistro opens in northeast Fresno

The food and drinks at Oakhill Wine + Bistro pair well with the eye-catching aesthetics.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The new hotspot in town has a covered patio with misters for those summer nights in the Central Valley.

"We wanted to make sure people saw how pretty it was," says owner Raul Gutierrez Jr.

The second you step inside, you'll be greeted with hundreds of labels -- some familiar and others that will expand your palette.

"We are going to offer California wine, Paso, Napa Santa Ynez, all the major regions," Gutierrez Jr. said.

This is a new venture for the Papi's Mexican Grill owner.

"This is the extension of what we see in being a restauranteur," he said. "Taking a risk, seeing an opportunity but also wanting to amplify our message to the community of what we have to offer."

Though the northeast Fresno location may be familiar, Gutierrez says the elevated drink and dining experience is unmatched.

"My wife and I are big believers in customer service, in providing exceptional service, but also make you feel like you're somewhere special," he said.

While wine is a main ingredient for your dining experience, they also have a new take on the old fashion.

As for the dining, grilled octopus, charcuterie boards and truffle fries are only the beginning.

The banquet room, when not being used for special events, will be a lounge area.

"It's going to be more relaxed -- sofas, people will be able to have that old-school dining experience," he said.

Oakhill is open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Keep an eye out for the wine club that they plan to launch starting July and brunch hours.

