'The Old Man' season 2 sees Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow on a high-stakes rescue mission

It's been two years since the series first premiered.

Season 2 of FX's "The Old Man" sees a high-stakes rescue mission and lots of intensity. The new season premieres Sept. 12 on FX and streams on Hulu.

"What kind of trouble will this cause him?"

"The devastating kind."

Jeff Bridges has a stark warning for what is ahead in season 2 of "The Old Man."

The official trailer for the FX series was released today.

Former CIA agent Dan Chase, played by Bridges and former FBI Assistant Director Harold Harper, played by John Lithgow, have a big mission ahead of them, their most important: to find Emily Chase, played by Alia Shawkat after she's kidnapped by a powerful Afghan tribal leader, Faraz Hamzad, played by Navid Negahban.

According to the official synopsis, "As Chase and Harper fight their way to get to Emily, Hamzad is forced to make decisions that could endanger his family and the village he has led faithfully for a lifetime. "Khadija" (Jacqueline Antaramian), Hamzad's sister and trusted advisor, is concerned about the path her brother has taken and what it will cost them. As the stakes get higher and more secrets are uncovered, "Zoe McDonald" (Amy Brenneman) makes surprising moves after having been drawn into a new world by Chase. Meanwhile, "Julian Carson" (Gbenga Akinnagbe) is disillusioned by his former role and finds himself at a crossroads with a path he hadn't imagined for himself."

"The Old Man" season 2 premieres September 12 on FX and streams on Hulu.

