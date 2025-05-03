Since opening new building, the Majaree Mason Center has seen an increase in services

The Marjaree Mason Center has been busy since fully opening its new Isnardi Foundation Building in northwest Fresno.

The Marjaree Mason Center has been busy since fully opening its new Isnardi Foundation Building in northwest Fresno.

The Marjaree Mason Center has been busy since fully opening its new Isnardi Foundation Building in northwest Fresno.

The Marjaree Mason Center has been busy since fully opening its new Isnardi Foundation Building in northwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Comprehensive support for survivors of domestic violence is now in one building.

"All of the clients that we serve are pretty fluid," said Leticia Campos, the Chief Programs Officer with Marjaree Mason Center.

"It's more than likely that they're not just receiving one service with us. It's more than likely they're receiving multiple services with us that extend from adults to children."

That creates better access for survivors in need of help, whether it's for individual counseling or they're visiting the maternal health clinic

"What this allows us to do is provide prenatal services essentially for clients coming in that are pregnant," said Campos. "Usually what we see is that these clients that are experiencing domestic violence and that are pregnant, they haven't received any type of prenatal services."

The new Isnardi Foundation Building opened back in February. In the last 30 days, the Marjaree Mason Center saw more people calling its hotline. The organization adds their emergency shelter has been at capacity for the last six weeks.

"We have been non-stop since we opened in every single way possible," said Campos. "From our crisis drop-ins to our hotline calls."

The individual counseling program continues to take on new clients.But Campos says across the board they're seeing an increase in services.

"That's a big thing, our children based services," said Campos. "In this building we now have what's called an Enrichment Center, which we didn't have at our previous location."

The Enrichment Center provides a safe space for children, while their parents are getting support.

"If you're experiencing domestic violence, whether or not you're ready to leave this relationship or you're just confused about the relationship and you want to know what you can do, you can reach out to us," said Campos. "Whether you call our help line or come in person, there will be an advocate available to you at any time."

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.