Organizations honored at Central California Women's Conference Grant Reception

The Central California Women's Conference Grant Reception was held at Pardini's Catering and Banquets in northwest Fresno.

The Central California Women's Conference Grant Reception was held at Pardini's Catering and Banquets in northwest Fresno.

The Central California Women's Conference Grant Reception was held at Pardini's Catering and Banquets in northwest Fresno.

The Central California Women's Conference Grant Reception was held at Pardini's Catering and Banquets in northwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of organizations were honored Thursday night for their service to the local community.

The Central California Women's Conference Grant Reception was held at Pardini's Catering and Banquets in northwest Fresno.

Dozens of local non-profits are awarded grants to continue their work from the conference's community service fundraiser.

Organizers also announced actress Sarah Rafferty will be the keynote speaker at the September 16th conference at the Fresno Convention Center.

She is best known for her role as Donna Paulsen in the hit show "Suits."

Rafferty is also an advocate for Alzheimer's Disease research and awareness.

Our own Graciela Moreno served as the emcee.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor of this year's event.

